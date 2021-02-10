1 killed, 1 in custody following crash along E. Blackstock Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said one person was killed during a crash Wednesday afternoon following a officer-involved chase on E. Blackstock Road.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was sitting at the intersection of Reidville Road and E. Blackstock Road at about 4 p.m. when when he heard a loud exhaust and squealing tires.

The deputy activated his blue lights and sirens and attempted to stop a black Cadillac, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Cadillac accelerated and started weaving in and out of traffic.

Due to “the driver’s reckless driving and excessive, the time of day, the heavy traffic in the area and the approaching school zone,” the deputy stopped his pursuit of the suspect in the area of Paradise Lanes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around that same time, a South Carolina Highway Patrolman noticed the vehicle near E. Blackstock Road and Hidden Hill Road and activated his blue lights, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy told the patrolman why he stopped his pursuit of the suspect. The trooper then stopped as well.

The deputy and patrolman continued to travel down E. Blackstock Road towards Dawkins Middle School and saw the Cadillac had been involved in a “violent” crash with another vehicle.

The officers attempted to render aid to the other driver while also detaining the suspect.

The coroner’s office said the other driver, Jessica Ruth Munyon, 36, of Moore, died at the scene.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

SLED and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate due to SCHP and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office’s involvement.