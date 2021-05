GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials responded to a deadly crash early Friday morning in Greenville.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened at about 4:36 a.m. on I-385 southbound near the N. Pleasantburg Drive exit.

SCHP’s website said all lanes were blocked following the crash.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as information becomes available.