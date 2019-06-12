2-year-old hit, killed by SUV on New Cut Road in Inman

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was hit and killed by an SUV as he crossed a road in Spartanburg County.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of New Cut Road near Ballenger Road in Inman.

Troopers say the toddler was crossing New Cut Road when he was hit by an SUV.

The coroner said Julian Nichols died at the scene of the crash. The toddler lived at a home along New Cut Road, according to the coroner.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the wreck.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.