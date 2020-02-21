2 killed during 3-vehicle crash on Geer HWY

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed Thursday evening during a three-vehicle crash on Geer Highway near Cleveland.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:31 p.m. on Geer Highway, or US 276, near Church of God Circle.

Troopers said the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on Geer Highway when they crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Mini Cooper. During the crash, the Camaro also crashed into a South Carolina Department of Transportation snow plow truck that was traveling east on Geer Highway. The second crash caused the Camaro to overturn.

The driver of the Camaro and the Mini Cooper died from their injuries, according to troopers.

