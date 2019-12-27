Coroner responds to crash on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner responded Thursday night to a crash in Greenville County.

According to SCHP, a crash happened at 9:20 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near West Main Street.

Troopers said the driver of a 2007 Honda sedan was traveling on W. Main St. when they disregarded the traffic light and crashed into a 2013 pickup truck on Wade Hampton Blvd.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the pickup truck was injured and taken to an area hospital, troopers said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Taylors Fire Department also responded to the scene.

We’ll continue to update the story as more information becomes available.