ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a deadly crash on Belton Highway in Anderson County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 7:38 a.m. near North Major Road.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said at least one person was killed during the crash.

Troopers said all lanes of Belton Highway have been blocked following the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.