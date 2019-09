ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) - An overnight chase in Anderson County ended with a crash and arrest, but the suspect is facing more charges. Deputies tell 7News he's tied to a property crime ring and a group of crimes that have happened over the last few weeks.

"So he was involved in some of the crimes that have been going around Pelzer, Piedmont, Williamston and Easley area. He was one of the ones we identified for a stolen vehicle, not related to the one he was in last night," said Sgt. JT Foster with Anderson County Sheriff's Office.