GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash in Travelers Rest.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12 p.m. between Old White Horse Road and McElhaney Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash according to the coroner’s office.

One person died, the coroner’s office said.

Officials are at the scene investigating the crash at this time.