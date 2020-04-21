Driver killed during crash on I-85 NB near 70 mile marker in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Monday to an fatal crash on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about at about 7:35 p.m. on I-85 northbound near the 70 mile marker.

Troopers said the driver was headed north on I-85 when they tried to exit to Interstate 26. The driver went off of the left side of the roadway into the median and crashed into a bridge pillar.

The driver died at the scene, troopers said.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.