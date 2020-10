GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials said at least one person was killed Tuesday morning during a crash on Interstate 85.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:47 a.m.

The coroner’s office said the crash happened just after Exit 44 to US 25/White Horse Road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation website said one lane was blocked by the crash.

