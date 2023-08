Miles of backed up traffic on I-85NB in Cherokee County.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked all northbound lanes Friday afternoon on Interstate 85 in Cherokee County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at I-85 northbound at Exit 96.

Traffic is backed up to Exit 87 in Cherokee County.

