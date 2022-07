GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near Pelham Road Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 has blocked all lanes in Greenville.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near mile marker 55 southbound.

All southbound lanes were blocked but one lane has reopened, troopers said.

No injuries have been reported.

First responders are at the scene at this time.