CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash has lanes blocked on Interstate 85 northbound Thursday morning in Cherokee County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:46 a.m. on Interstate 85NB near mile marker 93.

Troopers said the crash involves three tractor-trailers and a vehicle.

The highway patrol is asking travelers to take an alternate route.

