2 killed in fiery crash on I-85 NB near Gaffney, detours in place

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were killed Thursday night in a fiery six-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 near Gaffney in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the driver of 2018 Volvo tractor trailer rear-ended a 2020 Nissan Altima that was stopped for construction while traveling north on I-85 at about 10:22 p.m. The coroner said the Nissan then burst into flames, trapping the driver inside. Both drivers were killed.

The coroner’s office said four other vehicles were involved in the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

According to a 7 News crew at the scene, at least four tractor trailers were involved in the crash.

All lanes of I-85 northbound were closed just after Exit 87 (Green River Road). South Carolina Highway Patrol set up detours at exits 83 and 87 and said motorists should expect delays.

The coroner’s office identified the driver of the Nissan as Sherron Shenette Alexander, 50, of Gaffney, and the driver of the tractor trailer as Gary Parks, 61, of Kentucky.

The coroner’s office and SCHP will continue to investigate. Autopsies will be performed to assist with the investigation, the coroner said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.