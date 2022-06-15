SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Cowpens.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Cannons Campground Road.

Troopers said a 2006 Kia was traveling west when the driver crossed the center, went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

A passenger was taken to the hospital for injuries according to troopers.

The driver died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.