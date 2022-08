SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg.

The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The person was later pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m. according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Terry Lee Ferguson, 62, of Spartanburg.