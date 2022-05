SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on Valley Falls Road.

Troopers said a 2011 Jeep was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road. The car then hit a guard wire and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died, troopers said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.