SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash shutdown part of Interstate 85 Business Friday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 3:33 a.m. near Exit 3.

#UPDATE this is all good to go https://t.co/fOrp7BYMxD — TaTiana Cash (@TaTianaCashTV) May 22, 2020

Officers set up a detour to route traffic away from the crash.

Drivers were directed to get off of Exit 2C and take Simuel Road to bypass the crash.

#CRASH causing issues this morning on Business I-85 SB between Fairforest Rd and HWY 54 (exits 2C and 4) be sure to #PlanAhead this crash could take a while to clear @wspa7 pic.twitter.com/ka7BQMGqtv — TaTiana Cash (@TaTianaCashTV) May 22, 2020

There is no word on if there are any injuries at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.