GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash shut down one lane of Interstate 85 southbound near the Pelham Road exit Wednesday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 7:05 a.m. near Exit 54 to Pelham Road. The left lane was blocked.

South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website showed traffic was backed up for about four miles as of 7:45 a.m.

We will update this story as information becomes available.