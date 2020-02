SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash shut down Interstate 85 northbound Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened at about 6:17 a.m. near Exit 60, which is to Highway 101.

As of 7 a.m., South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website showed all northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up for about three miles.