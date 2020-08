ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash on Interstate 85 northbound near the South Carolina/Georgia state line has shut down all northbound lanes.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 4:22 a.m. near mile marker 6, or two miles north of Exit-4 (South Carolina 243/Fair Play).

As of 5:50 a.m., South Carolina Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes were blocked.