ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash shutdown Interstate 85 Friday afternoon in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 1:43 p.m. near mile marker 13.

All lanes of I-85 were blocked by the crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.