PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – An early morning crash shutdown part of Main Street in Pelzer.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the hit-and-run crash happened at about 3:25 a.m. on Main Street, or Highway 8, near Highway 20.

Anderson County dispatch officials told 7 News the call came in as a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

7 News crews on scene said the roadway was blocked at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 20.

