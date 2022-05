GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a 10-mile backup due to multiple crashes on Interstate 85 Southbound in Greenville County.

Troopers said the crashes happened at mile marker 48. The first crash was at 6:52 a.m.

The other crashes happened around 7:19 a.m. and 7:56 a.m according to the SCHP. Both have injuries.

The Greenville Coroner said they were notified about the crashes but have not responded to any fatalities.