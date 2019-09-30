Moped driver taken to hospital following crash on Old Augusta Rd in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to a crash involving a moped on Old Augusta Road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened at about 1:09 p.m. near Woodmont Circle and Lord Fairfax Drive.

Troopers said someone was driving a vehicle west on Old Augusta Road when someone driving a moped pulled out onto the road.

The person driving the car crashed into the moped, troopers said.

The moped driver was taken to a hospital in Greenville to be checked out. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

