GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to an overturned vehicle on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:05 a.m. on Cedar Lane Road near W. Blue Bridge Road.

7 News crews on scene said a woman was trapped inside of the vehicle.

One lane Cedar Lane Road was blocked by the crash.