SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Drivers on Interstate 26 in northern Spartanburg County will encounter daily lane closures as paving work continues.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said paving work along I-26 between mile markers 10 and 15 will result in intermittent daytime lane closures beginning Monday, October 16.

The SCDOT said the lane closures will only happen Monday through Thursday and will alternate between eastbound and westbound lanes.

Paving work is expected to take several weeks.