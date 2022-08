GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fatal crash caused a roadblock on Augusta Road Sunday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 3:04 p.m. a crash was reported on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road.

Troopers responded to the scene as well as the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said at least one person died at the scene.

