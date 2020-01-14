Dispatch: Williamston Police officer hit by vehicle on Gossett Dr.

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Tuesday morning to a crash involving a pedestrian on Gossett Drive.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 7:25 a.m. on Gossett Road near First Street.

Anderson County dispatch officials confirmed the crash involved a Williamston Police officer.

7 News crews on scene said the officer was investigating a single-vehicle crash when he was hit by an SUV.

Crews said the officer was conscious and speaking after being hit.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to crews on scene.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.