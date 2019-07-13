Driver dead after car crashes into tree in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a car crashed into a tree Saturday morning in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Kia Sorento was headed east on Hurricane Church Road near SC-72 around 9:45am when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off of the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was trapped in the car and died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

There was nobody else in the car at the time of the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.