SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a head-on crash Tuesday night in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:24 p.m. on East Standing Spring Road.

Troopers said a 2015 Honda crossed the center line and hit another driver going the opposite way head-on. The driver of the Honda died at the scene of the crash.

The other driver was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.