Driver dies after crashing into parked fire truck near Jonesville

JONESVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died roughly three weeks after crashing into a parked fire truck.

Troopers said the crash happened on April 7 on US 176 near Chapman Road.

Jonesville firefighters were responding to a vehicle fire and their truck was legally parked on US 176 with its emergency lights turned on, troopers said.

The driver of a 2011 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of the parked Jonesville fire truck. Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle. The driver was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Troopers said the driver of the Hyundai died on April 30 from their injuries. Their identity has not been released at this time.

No one was inside of the fire truck at the time of the crash, troopers said.

SCHP and the Union County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.