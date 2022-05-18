GREENVILLE, COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 85 Southbound in Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:14 a.m.

A Jeep SUV was traveling south when it hit the rear of a Honda at a stop due to traffic on the interstate, troopers said. The hit pushed the Honda forward into the rear of a Nissan pickup truck.

The drivers of the Jeep and Honda were taken to the hospital for injuries, SCHP said.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda died Tuesday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.