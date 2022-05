GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday days after a crash in Simpsonville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened Wednesday on Highway 14 near Black Horse Run.

A car exited the road and struck a tree according to the coroner. The driver was taken to the hospital for her injuries where she later died.

The coroner’s office has identified the driver as 60-year-old Archanna Steadham.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.