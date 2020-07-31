Driver dies during single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed Thursday night during a crash on US 221.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. near Oak Tree Road.

The driver of a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was headed north on US 221 when they went off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into several trees, according to SCHP.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped inside of the vehicle. The driver died at the scene.

We will update this story as information becomes available.