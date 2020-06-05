Driver dies following crash on Goodjoin Road in Campobello

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver passed away at the hospital following a crash Thursday evening in the Campobello area.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 5:05 p.m. on Goodjoin Road near Motlow Creek Road and Jug Factory Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2009 Subaru Legacy was headed north on Jug Factory Road while the driver of a 2007 Honda Odessy was traveling east on Goodjoin Road. Troopers said the driver of the Subaru did not give the Honda right of way. The Honda crashed into the Subaru.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital for the injuries. The driver of the Subaru, Reba Jeannette Deale, 77, of Greer, died at the hospital, according to the coroner’s office. The driver of the Honda suffered non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

SCHP and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.