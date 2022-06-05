NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died Saturday evening in a crash in Whitmire.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on SC 121 near Sulphur Springs Road.

Troopers said A Mazda and Ford were both traveling south when a Kia traveling north crossed the center line, sideswiped the Mazda and hit the Ford head-on.

The Ford caught on fire, troopers said.

The SCHP said the driver of the Kia and passenger of the Ford were both taken to the hospital for injuries.

The driver died at the scene.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time.