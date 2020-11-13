Driver hit, killed during crash on SC 14 in Gray Court

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAY COURT (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was hit and killed Thursday night on SC 14.

Troopers said the driver of a 2009 Dodge crashed into a 2006 Chevrolet SUV at about 10:15 p.m.

The Chevrolet was disabled in the roadway after a previous crash, troopers said. The driver of the Chevrolet was exiting the vehicle when it was hit by the Dodge. The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, troopers said.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

