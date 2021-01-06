Driver killed after rear-ending trash truck on Dunklin Bridge Rd. in Greenville Co., troopers say

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a driver was killed Wednesday morning during a crash near Simpsonville.

Troopers said the driver of a 2007 Hino trash truck was sitting in traffic on Dunklin Bridge Road. At about 8:30 a.m., the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV crashed into the back of the stopped truck.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the trash truck was not injured.

SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

