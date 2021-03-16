Driver killed, child injured during crash on Greenplain Road near Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a driver was killed Monday night during a crash near Clinton.

Troopers said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet van was headed east on Greenplain Road near Wadsworth Lane at about 9:45 p.m. The driver traveled off of the left side of the roadway and crashed into an embankment and a utility pole before overturning.

Troopers said the driver was taken to Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, where they died.

A child was also in the vehicle. Troopers said the child was seat belted into a child’s seat. They were taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time.

SCHP and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.