Driver killed during crash near Cross Hill in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a driver was killed Wednesday evening during a crash near Cross Hill.

Troopers said the driver was traveling south on SC 39 at about 7:45 p.m. Troopers said the driver went off of the right side of the roadway before overcorrecting their steering to go off of the left side of the roadway and crash into a tree.

The driver died at the scene, troopers said.

SCHP’s M.A.I.T. team and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

