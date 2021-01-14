Driver killed during crash on Dobbins Bridge Rd. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was killed Wednesday night during a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Dobbins Bridge Road near Michelin Boulevard.

Troopers said the driver of a 2018 Cadillac XTS was headed west on Dobbins Bridge Road when they drove off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into several trees and a guardrail.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene, troopers said.

SCHP and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.