Driver killed during crash on Fish Camp Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed early Tuesday morning during a single-vehicle crash on Fish Camp Road in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 3:50 a.m. on Fish Camp Road near Parris Road.

The driver of a 2012 Ford Fusion was headed south on Fish Camp Road when they crossed over the center line and went off of the left side of the roadway, troopers said. The driver overcorrected the vehicle, went off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Troopers said the driver was fatally injured during the crash and was trapped inside of the car.

