Driver killed during crash on Fish Camp Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed early Tuesday morning during a single-vehicle crash on Fish Camp Road in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 3:50 a.m. on Fish Camp Road near Parris Road.

The driver of a 2012 Ford Fusion was headed south on Fish Camp Road when they crossed over the center line and went off of the left side of the roadway, troopers said. The driver overcorrected the vehicle, went off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Troopers said the driver was fatally injured during the crash and was trapped inside of the car.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories