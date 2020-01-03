Driver killed during crash on HWY 72 in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was killed early Friday morning during a two-vehicle crash on Highway 72.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2004 Hyundai coupe was traveling east on Highway 72 when the driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota crashed into the Hyundai head on.

The driver of the Hyundai was killed during the crash, according to troopers.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

SCHP and the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

