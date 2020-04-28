Live Now
Driver killed during crash on SC 243 near Townville in Anderson Co.

Accidents & Traffic

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was killed Monday night during a crash on SC 243 near Townville.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2001 Pontiac was headed south on SC 243 when they went off of the left side of the roadway and hit a guardrail, several trees and a ditch before overturning.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was take to AnMed Health, where they later died, according to troopers.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

