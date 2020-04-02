Driver killed during crash on US 29 near Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Thursday morning during a single-crash on US 29.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 5:10 a.m. on US 29, about a mile north of Anderson.

Troopers said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on US 29 when they went off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into a ditch, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver died at the scen.

SCHP and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.