1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Driver killed during crash on US 29 near Anderson

Accidents & Traffic
Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic big crime scene_378910

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Thursday morning during a single-crash on US 29.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 5:10 a.m. on US 29, about a mile north of Anderson.

Troopers said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on US 29 when they went off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into a ditch, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver died at the scen.

SCHP and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories