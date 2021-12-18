Driver killed in single vehicle crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Anderson County Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:35 a.m. on SC Hwy 86, also known as Anderson Street.

The driver and passenger of a 2002 Jeep Liberty were traveling west on SC Hwy 86 when they traveled off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole and overturned, troopers said.

SCHP said the driver was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was transported to an area hospital by EMS. The Anderson County Office of the Coroner said the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Natasha Nicolemay Johnson, 33, of Pickens.

This is an ongoing investigation by the coroner’s office and highway patrol.

