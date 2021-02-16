Driver of stolen vehicle crashes during deputy-involved chase in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed Tuesday morning as they were fleeing from a deputy.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened at about 8:16 a.m. on Old River Road near Cannon Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw a driver who was driving recklessly on Rogers Road.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver did not stop and a pursuit started.

The driver did not turn in a curve and wrecked on Old River Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver was taken to an area hospital. The sheriff’s office said charges are pending.