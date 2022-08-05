GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The southbound lanes of White Horse Road will be closed Friday night and throughout the weekend for an emergency repair in Greenville.

The Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict, dba MetroConnects said a sanitary sewer system repair will be performed on the road beginning at 7 p.m. and is set to end Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

MetroConnects said the construction will continue with the same time structure Saturday and Sunday night to minimize the impact on traffic in the area.

If needed, construction can be extended to Monday at 7 a.m.

The southbound lanes will be closed from Welcome Avenue Extension to Short Street located in the Welcome community, according to the company.

Drivers are encouraged to be alert, patient and prepared to slow down in construction zones.

The company also mentioned signage will be in place to help motorists safely drive around the area.