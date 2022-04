CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of Interstate 85 in Cherokee County is blocked due to a crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol have warned drivers to expect delays or seek an alternate route at the 94MM on the southbound lanes.

Troopers recommend to detour to exit 96 to SC18 which will lead to SC 11, then enter I85 at the 92MM.

The SCHP said that the area will take several hours to clean.